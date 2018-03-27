Bralon Taplin to make his local Debut at Grenada Invitational 2018

ST. GEORGE’S, March 27, 2018 – Grenada’s next Olympic 400m medal hopeful Bralon Taplin will compete on local soil for the first time when the 2nd Edition of the Grenada Invitational runs off at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium Saturday, April 21.

The Grenadian quarter-miler was confirmed by the organizers on Tuesday.

Taplin is the fifth fastest man in the world over the 400m Indoor (44.88 secs) and fourth on the all-times list of Grenadians in Outdoor (44.89 secs) behind Kirani James (43.74 secs), Alleyne Francique ( 44.47 secs) and Rondel Bartholomew (44.65 secs).

The 25 year old has personal bests of 20.80 secs (200m), 31.97 secs (300m) and 44.88 secs (400m).

Taplin will line up in a competitive field of quarter-milers which include Olympic silver medalist Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic.

Bralon Taplin last competed at the IAAF World Indoor Championships were all competitors including himself was disqualified from Heat 3 for lane infractions.

Before his debut in Grenada, Taplin will compete at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018.

©SpiceIsleSportsReview2018

Advertisements