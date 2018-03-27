Nicholas Stanisclaus ready to take on new heights!

ST. GEORGE’S, March 27, 2018 – Grenada’s next upcoming medal hopeful in the Men’s Pole Vault event Nicholas Stanisclaus is hopeful that his recent experience will help him in achieving some of the goals he has set out for himself in Track and Field.

Stanisclaus, a former student of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) recently competed at the Inter Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys & Girls Championships in Jamaica for Edwin Allen High School where he finished second in the Pole Vault with a personal best of 3.90m and 7th in the Decathlon with a personal best of 5415 points.

This is his first and last at champs however he was happy for the experience.

“My experience at champs was very good. Doing the “dec” (decathlon) was a good experience. I’m thinking about furthering it in the future and give it another try because I can do better having messed up on some events which I know I could of gained maximum points in. Although I didn’t get much practice in the pole vault I was still able to go out there and register a personal best in the event.”

Looking ahead, the young athlete plans to compete in the pole vault, long jump and triple jump and is also aiming at the national records in all three events.

Stanisclaus finished 7th overall in the Decathlon event with marks of 11.72 secs (100m), 6.85m (long jump), 10.87m (Shot Put), 1.64m (high jump), 54.09 secs (400m), 18.95 secs (110m hurdles), 26.67m (discus throw), 3.85m (pole vault), 42.88m (javelin) and 5:37.32 secs (1500m).

It wasn’t an easy transition but Stanisclaus is happy for the lessons learned.

“The transition from Grenada to Jamaica was very different. The training was different and more intense and had a lot of changes to make. Took me awhile to adjust but I’m strong enough so I did it and was able to soak into the program and got the benefit out of it.

This is only his first year of competing in the pole vault event after starting in 2017.

©SpiceIsleSportsReview2018

