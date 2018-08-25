Grenada’s Young Spice Boys hunt first CFU Title!

KINGSTON, Jamaica, August 25, 2018 – Grenada’s Young Spice Boys will be aiming to outshine their female counterparts when they play Suriname in the final game of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under 14 Boys Challenge Series in Jamaica.
Grenada leads the 5 team group on 7 points ahead of host Jamaica by 1 goal.
Grenada and Jamaica are unbeaten thus far and both teams are capable of victories on the final day of competition.
The Young Spice Boys opened their campaign restricted the host to a nil-all draw, then beating Barbados 2-nil before hammering British Virgin Islands 6-nil in their last encounter.
Head Coach Gerard “bubbles” Alexander is happy with the level of play thus far and is confident that once the boys remain focused, the team can get maximum points in their match against Suriname on Sunday.
Grenada will have to win convincingly on Sunday without conceding goals to ensure top spot in the series.
The team reads:
Rickyle Telemaque
Jason Charles
Defenders
Ketaniel Clarence
Tahir Dorset
Dequan Antoine
Aziel Antoine
Josh Lewis
Midfielders
Jade Thomas
Dante Williams
Keishon Clarke
Simeon Mitchell
Deon Phillip
Deshaun Thomas
Keston Williams
Forwards
Rhonol Toussaint
Rasheed Akintoye
Trey John
Darryl Phillip
