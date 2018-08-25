Grenada’s Young Spice Boys hunt first CFU Title!

KINGSTON, Jamaica, August 25, 2018 – Grenada’s Young Spice Boys will be aiming to outshine their female counterparts when they play Suriname in the final game of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under 14 Boys Challenge Series in Jamaica.

Grenada leads the 5 team group on 7 points ahead of host Jamaica by 1 goal.

Grenada and Jamaica are unbeaten thus far and both teams are capable of victories on the final day of competition.

The Young Spice Boys opened their campaign restricted the host to a nil-all draw, then beating Barbados 2-nil before hammering British Virgin Islands 6-nil in their last encounter.

Head Coach Gerard “bubbles” Alexander is happy with the level of play thus far and is confident that once the boys remain focused, the team can get maximum points in their match against Suriname on Sunday.

Grenada will have to win convincingly on Sunday without conceding goals to ensure top spot in the series.

The team reads:

Rickyle Telemaque

Jason Charles

Defenders

Ketaniel Clarence

Tahir Dorset

Dequan Antoine

Aziel Antoine

Josh Lewis Midfielders

Jade Thomas

Dante Williams

Keishon Clarke

Simeon Mitchell

Deon Phillip

Deshaun Thomas

Keston Williams Forwards

Rhonol Toussaint

Rasheed Akintoye

Trey John

Darryl Phillip

