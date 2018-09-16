Hurricanes SC stunned by FC Camerhogne in GFA Premier League!

Posted on by SpiceIsleSportsReview
IMG_0134
GFA Premier League 2018: FC Camerhogne vs Hurricanes SC
ST. GEORGE’S, September 16, 2018 – Newly promoted club FC Camerhogne sent a strong warning to other Premier League teams on Saturday with a stunning 3-1 win over 2017 Champions Hurricanes SC in Round 3 of the tournament. Playing at Queens Park Ground 2 amongst their vocal supporters, FC Camerhogne pulled off an early upset to send their opponents back to the drawing board to figure out their next step following two consecutive loss. In commenting on the win Head Coach Anthony “Nixon” Modeste says the team is still a work in progress but he’s pleased with his team’s performance thus far. “Today’s performance I am really happy because I thought the players dug extremely deep and as you can see we brought in two of our Under 18 players who combined to score the final goal. So I am very pleased!” For Coach Andrew Munroe it was a wake up call for his team. “If we have to win games our defenders need to step up and they just were not in it today.” Kwesi Theodore opened the scoring for FC Camerhogne in the 24′ which sent the host into the half up 1-nil. Hurricanes SC could not find their bearings in the second half and found themselves down 2-nil in the 78′ of play when Roma Frank netted his second goal of the season. In the 82′ Charlton Munroe pulled one back for the Champions but it was little too late as Under 18 player Zidan Lawrence netted his first goal of the season on the stroke of full-time to send his side up 3-1. Despite having four (4) minutes of added time, both teams could have add to their total thus the game ending in favor of FC Camerhogne 3-1. This is Camerhogne’s first season in the Premier League and Head Coach Anthony ‘Nixon” Modeste believes that his team has what it takes to create upsets and possibly win the league. “Since we were in the Conference and looking at the team make-up we believed that we have what it takes to compete in the Premier League and possibly win.” “Most of the players are seasoned players and once we stick together, train and gel we should make a lot of noise in this Premier League” FC Camerhogne will face GBSS FC in their round four (4) fixture and the coach is looking forward to that encounter. “We definitely need to up on our fitness. The quality is there and once we combine the quality with fitness we’re okay” ©SpiceIsleSportsReview2018 ”
