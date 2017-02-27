Christopher Alexis Jr rides to top spot at Collegiate Race Weekend in Louisiana!

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, February 27, 2017 – After a good start in the Collegiate Race Weekend Grenadian Cyclist Christopher Alexis Jr improved on his performance and ended weekend number 2 atop the Omnium in his Category with top finishes in all categories.

Alexis traveled to Louisiana State University for Collegiate Race Weekend #2 and certainly proved that he got what it takes to compete on the big stage.

The young cyclist had finishing places of 2nd in the Road Race (RR) 1:12:21 secs which was a vast improvement from last race day where he placed 13th.

In the Individual Time Trial (ITT) he again improved with a 3rd place finish (9th last race) and finished 1st overall in the Criterium (CRIT) – Prime #1 (1st)/Prime #2 (3rd)/Hot Spot (1st).

“I was much better prepared both mentally and physically for this weekend races compared to last week, after experiencing my first race weekend I knew what to expect from the riders and how I needed to race. My teammate and I rode a solid race together and basically controlled the Road Race and the Criterium which resulted in first and second both races and second and third in the Time Trial.”

It was a close battle for the top spots as Alexis had to contend with his teammate along the course but he was able to hold his form and come out on top.

“During the road race, my teammate did a great job of controlling pace throughout the second half of the race which prevented dangerous attacks from the other teams while I attacked on every hill or incline and following every attempted move by the other teams.”

Despite the strong finish the young cyclists had some challenges along the way but was able to overcome them as the race continued.

“In the Criterium we basically rode with the same tactics as in the road race without discussing it. It was a 20 minute circuit race which took just around 5 minutes per lap giving us four laps with a sprint prime on the second and third lap. The race was pretty tough for me because I sprinted for every prime and following every attack. I scored maximum points in the CRIT winning both primes, the hotspot for general classification points and the sprint for the CRIT win which resulted in me winning the entire omnium by 1 point ahead of my teammate Coleman and and 21 points ahead of third place.”

The Collegiate Race Weekend moves to Arkansas into stage 3 this coming weekend and the competition is expected to get more intense. However that is not detouring Christopher Alexis Jr going forward.

“Overall, it was a successful weekend. MSU got 1, 2 in my category, 1, 2, 3 in the Women A’s and 3rd in the Men A’s. I would be advancing to a higher category next weekend, which means the races are going to be longer and more intense. But I am going to continue to bring my A-game to the races.”

